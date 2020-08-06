Listening + speaking meets reading + writing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi students work pretty hard for marks and overall scores, but lack the ability to face the world and and real life challenges, says Sudheer Sandra, lifeskills coach and motivational speaker. And that’s what made him develop a new curriculum using the LRSW method – listening, speaking, reading and writing. This makes it different from the regular school, wherein only reading and writing are kept in mind. Based on the LSRW method, he curated 12 essential skills for cognitive building, creativity as well as harmony building for a concept called SUPAR School. “I call it a parallel school as it is an independent and exclusive concept which complements the regular school routine,” he adds.

Back to learning

There is no age-limit in this school as the school is based on experiential learning. “I have observed that after summer vacations, students take a few weeks to come back into tune with their classes and school curriculum. The new school concept ensures that students keep in touch with learning and developing their capabilities even when the school is not open. During summer vacation followed by the lockdown period (April and May), he conducted Sudheer Summer Edutainament free classes in which students were assigned activities based on their creativity. “For example, I asked the students to make ladders only out of newspapers. They had totally diverse and creative thoughts. It is this creativity and this productivity by way of their thought process that I want to kindle their creative side,” he says. The concept has been developed keeping students in remote areas in mind, he adds. So far, over 250 students from across the world (including NRIs) have registered for the course.

Handholding them all

Sudheer also has a system through which he monitors the progress of the students, and guides them accordingly. However, the programme is not to evaluate the performance of the child on the basis of marks, but on the basis of personal development and inculcation of skills for holistic development. Among the interesting projects he has introduced is the ‘Mental Immunity System (MIS) programme’ developed exclusively for students to make them mentally strong during such challenging times like the lockdown. “Also different psychological programmes such as anger management, stress management and relationship management have been designed to help the students with their deep rooted problems based on their individual needs,” he adds.

Coming up soon

Starting this week, Sudheer is also scheduling talk sessions with yoga experts and doctors to create awareness on ‘How to stay strong mentally and physically during Covid-19’.Podcasts and videos by over 24+ subject matter experts and inspiring people are also available for all. To involve parents of the students, he will also be conducting a ‘Parenting Summit’ from August 6-12 in which 12 influential speakers will give insights into all aspects of parenting on a single platform – from psychologists to math wizards, handwriting experts to spiritual gurus, the panel is inclusive and diverse, he adds.Sudheer believes in walking the talk’. “I have conducted ‘Save Earth challenge’ on World Environment Day wherein 900+ plants had been planted in a day. He has two lakh followers across all social media and is keen to make a difference using the reach.