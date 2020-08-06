Two bike lifting gangs busted by Hyderabad police, 36 vehicles seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a special drive, Hyderabad police arrested two members of a bike-lifting gang by nabbing 15 persons in connection with the case. Police have seized 36 stolen bikes worth Rs 40 lakh from the accused.

A few days ago, police arrested key persons belonging to a gang in connection with the cases. Based on the confessional statements of these accused, police arrested more persons from another gang.

From the first gang, the arrested persons are Mohd Mohsin Shareef (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Saif Ahmed (21), Mohd Shoaib Imran (20), Mohd Owais Ali (20), Mohd Ghouse (22) and Hasan Bin Mohammad (22).

The accused were involved in a total of 15 offences at different places in the city. Members of another gang who were nabbed are Mohammed Ameenullah Khan, 20, Mohammed Saif Ahmed, 21 and receivers Mohammed Asghar Khan, Shaik Abood, Syed Mohd Naveeduddin, Shaik Saqlain and Mohammed Farooq, 30. They were involved in 21 offences.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said they had identified a man named Adil as kingpin of the gang.