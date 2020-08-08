Youth posing as Telugu singer’s manager held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An aspiring singer, who created fake profiles on social media platforms in the name of a leading Telugu playback singer, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday. Anke Chaitanya used the singer’s pictures and credentials and reached out to people, claiming to be her manager and also her co-singer. Based on a complaint by the singer herself, police registered a case and arrested him.

Police found that Chaitanya not only created fake profiles using the singer’s name, but also trapped her fans. He organised an event in February, 2020 using her name. Initially, he recorded a few songs and uploaded them on YouTube. However, in order to make quick money, he created fake profiles and collected huge amounts from the singer’s social media followers.