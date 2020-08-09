STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man dupes several with fake contracts in transport business, arrested by Hyderabad cyber crime police

Hours after collecting the amount, the accused asked the victim to come to Shamshabad for making agreements.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Saturday arrested a person for duping a number of people on the pretext of providing them contracts in the transport business, and collecting huge sums from them.

The arrested man, D Nageswara Rao is a resident of Gajularamaram in Jedimetla. The police say they received a complaint from Govind Raju of Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, stating that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as Subba Reddy, and claimed he worked as a supervisor under A Mallaiah of Miyapur. The caller told Raju that he wanted to hire buses on a contract basis to be plied to Shamshabad Airport.

The caller also gave Raju the contact numbers of two other people and asked Raju to contact him for further details. When the complainant contacted two other people, Nageshwara Rao impersonated them and himself spoke to the victim in different voices. Rao told Raju that he was very lucky to obtain the contract.

“Later, the accused collected `92,000 from the complainant for providing the contract. The complainant deposited the amount to an account number that was provided by the accused.

Hours after collecting the amount, the accused asked the victim to come to Shamshabad for making agreements. After reaching the place, the complainant made multiple calls to the accused but received no response, upon which he realised he had been duped,” the cybercrime police said.

Based on complaint, police have registered cases and taken up a probe. During the investigation, police arrested the accused on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad cyber crime police fake contracts in transport business
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp