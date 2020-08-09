Man dupes several with fake contracts in transport business, arrested by Hyderabad cyber crime police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Saturday arrested a person for duping a number of people on the pretext of providing them contracts in the transport business, and collecting huge sums from them.

The arrested man, D Nageswara Rao is a resident of Gajularamaram in Jedimetla. The police say they received a complaint from Govind Raju of Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, stating that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as Subba Reddy, and claimed he worked as a supervisor under A Mallaiah of Miyapur. The caller told Raju that he wanted to hire buses on a contract basis to be plied to Shamshabad Airport.

The caller also gave Raju the contact numbers of two other people and asked Raju to contact him for further details. When the complainant contacted two other people, Nageshwara Rao impersonated them and himself spoke to the victim in different voices. Rao told Raju that he was very lucky to obtain the contract.

“Later, the accused collected `92,000 from the complainant for providing the contract. The complainant deposited the amount to an account number that was provided by the accused.

Hours after collecting the amount, the accused asked the victim to come to Shamshabad for making agreements. After reaching the place, the complainant made multiple calls to the accused but received no response, upon which he realised he had been duped,” the cybercrime police said.

Based on complaint, police have registered cases and taken up a probe. During the investigation, police arrested the accused on Saturday.