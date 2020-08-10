STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gear up for GHMC, GWMC elections: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy tells cadre

Uttam said that the latter was silent while Andhra Pradesh was stealing 11 tmc-ft of water every day from Pothireddypadu Project.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy hoists the Congress party flag on the 78th anniversary of Quit India Day at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to gear up for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls. He said the elections for both corporations could be held soon.

Speaking on the occasion of 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had pushed the State into a debt trap of over Rs 3 lakh crore in the last six years.

He alleged that the CM was helping the AP government expand the Pothireddypadu head regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) which would deprive Telangana of 6.3 tmc-ft of Krishna water.

He added that the CM convened the State Cabinet meeting on August 5, only to postpone the meeting of Apex Council, thereby helping the AP government complete the tender process for both the projects.

“Farmers of South Telangana will suffer if AP goes ahead with its projects. However, the CM has been according more importance to the new Secretariat than protecting the interest of Telangana farmers.

"Congress would continue to fight against the injustices being meted out to the people of Telangana,” he said. Congress senior leaders including K Jana Reddy and others paid tributes to former MP Nandi Yellaiah.

