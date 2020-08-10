Hyderabad: KTR throws open Bairamalguda flyover to public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated Bairamalguda right-hand side (RHS) flyover.

The 780-meter-long and 12-meter-wide flyover got completed at the cost of Rs 26.45 crore. Bairamalguda RHS flyover is among five other projects taken up at Bairamalguda junction Under Package II of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The entire project, at Bairamalguda Junction, also includes a 780-meter long left-hand side (LHS) flyover, a 1.76 km long second-level flyover, an LHS loop of 0.16 meters and an RHS loop of 0.3 meters. Estimated at the cost of Rs 125.53 crore, the SRDP project at Bairamalguda Junction is likely to be complete in the early months of 2022.

The flyover will ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the Bairamalguda junction. The flyover will also facilitate the free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi and Srisailam and Sagar roads. GHMC engineers have estimated that the flyover would reduce 95 per cent of traffic flow at Bairamalguda Junction and 43 per cent of traffic flow from Sagar Road. Engineers also figured that Projected Peak hour (PCU) by 2034 at Bairamalguda Junction would be 18,653.