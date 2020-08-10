STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: KTR throws open Bairamalguda flyover to public

The 780-meter-long and 12-meter-wide flyover got completed at the cost of Rs 26.45 crore.

Published: 10th August 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

The flyover will ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the Bairamalguda junction. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated Bairamalguda right-hand side (RHS) flyover.

The 780-meter-long and 12-meter-wide flyover got completed at the cost of Rs 26.45 crore. Bairamalguda RHS flyover is among five other projects taken up at Bairamalguda junction Under Package II of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The entire project, at Bairamalguda Junction, also includes a 780-meter long left-hand side (LHS) flyover, a 1.76 km long second-level flyover, an LHS loop of 0.16 meters and an RHS loop of 0.3 meters. Estimated at the cost of Rs 125.53 crore, the SRDP project at Bairamalguda Junction is likely to be complete in the early months of 2022.           

The flyover will ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the Bairamalguda junction. The flyover will also facilitate the free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi and Srisailam and Sagar roads. GHMC engineers have estimated that the flyover would reduce 95 per cent of traffic flow at Bairamalguda Junction and 43 per cent of traffic flow from Sagar Road. Engineers also figured that Projected Peak hour (PCU) by 2034 at Bairamalguda Junction would be 18,653.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bairamalguda flyover KTR Hyderabad GHMC
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp