Bairamalguda flyover opened

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated the Bairamalguda right-hand side (RHS) flyover for traffic on Monday.

The 780-metre long and 12-metre wide flyover project was completed at a cost of Rs 26.45 crore. Bairamalguda RHS flyover is among five other projects taken up at Bairamalguda Junction under package II of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The projects at Bairamalguda Junction also includes a 780-meter long left-hand side (LHS) flyover, a 1.76 km long second-level flyover, an LHS loop of 0.16 km and an RHS loop of 0.3 km.

The five SRDP projects at the junction are estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 125.53 crore and are likely to be completed during the early months of 2022.The flyover will ensure smooth flow of traffic at Bairamalguda Junction, and facilitate free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad to three roads — Owaisi road, Srisailam road and Sagar road.

GHMC engineers estimate that the flyover would reduce traffic by as much as 95 per cent at the Bairamalguda Junction and by 43 per cent on Sagar Road.

As per a GHMC press release, engineers have also estimated that projected peak hour passenger car unit (PCU) at the junction by the year 2034 would have increased to 18,653, making the flyover essential for the future.