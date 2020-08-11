Five IT parks to come up in, around Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will set up five IT parks in and around Hyderabad as part of its GRID ( Growth in Dispersion) Policy, which was approved at a State Cabinet meeting recently. Explaining the policy at a webinar organised to mark the 46th foundation day of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Hyderabad chapter, here on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said there has been significant growth in the registration of new industrial units in the State.

The transparent TS-iPASS industrial policy accorded approvals to over 11,570 industries, he said, adding that about 80 per cent of the companies had already started to function and have provided jobs to six lakh people.

“The State is witnessing steady growth in start-ups. The start-up ecosystem, including T-Hub and WE Hub, is strengthened by the entry of global co-working space providers. Also, the State is working on the second phase of T-Hub to boost the innovation ecosystem in the city. Post Covid-19, the industry is expecting many companies to relocate to Hyderabad and Telangana from China,” Harish said.

“Through initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the State is creating a solid base for enhancing farmers’ income. It has become the rice bowl of India and has fulfilled its dream of bringing in one crore acres under cultivation,” Harish said. ICSI-Hyderabad chairman CS Palvai Vikram Reddy and others participated in the webinar.