GMR residential school  to come up near Hyderabad airport

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited has collaborated with St Mary’s Educational Society to develop world-class, residential Sancta Maria International School at Edu Port at the Hyderabad Airport City, which has been spread out across 100 acres of serviced land.

The Edu Port has been envisioned to be a knowledge hub with leading global and Indian institutes converging here and creating flexible learning pathways for students. The collaboration envisages the development of Sancta Maria International School in Hyderabad. The facility is slated to be unveiled by 2022.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said “This aligns with our vision to develop an educational cluster with world class academic institutions offering an ecosystem of high quality education with transformative powers. This would go a long way in bridging the skill gap and creating global leaders in tandem with dynamic market needs and business environment.”