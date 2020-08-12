Big eyes not always a sign of beauty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A prominent eye is less protected and more exposed to air and dust. The most significant impact this has is the altered social perception about the affected person. They often have a scary or angry look, scaring their friends or relatives. Eyes looking wider, or having a staring look is classical (remember the late Amrish Puri?!) The fat bags around the eye, and the constant red eye often gets labeled as a ‘drunk’ look. These patients often lose jobs and are distanced by friends.

What causes eye bulge

There are several reasons for people to have bulging eyes (medically termed as ‘proptosis’). The commonest cause is disorders of thyroid hormones. Rarely, it can be a hereditary feature or a ‘large eyeball’, or even a mass/tumor behind the eye. Thyroid disorders are common in India, and approximately 15 per cent to 20 per cent of those are at risk of developing eye disease.

Common myths

It is an auto-immune disease, and is associated with hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. However, especially in India, many patients may have the eye disease despite normal blood thyroid levels. Many believe that controlling thyroid levels would normalize their eyes. This rarely happens, and one often needs an eye surgery to correct it.

Indications to look out

If one notices a recent bulging of the eye, or increase in fat-bags around the eye, it is a probable clue. Constant burning, watering and redness when outdoors, and incomplete closure of eyes during sleep are other indicators.

Surgery for bulging eyes

Dr Milind Naik, oculoplastic surgeon, LV Prasad Eye Institute has been performing a unique key-hole surgery to correct bulging eyes. “Surgery involves the removal of excess fat behind the eye or widening the bony orbit with fine drills so that the eyeball relaxes back into the socket, giving it a ‘natural’ look. The key-hole surgery achieves better results by making sub-centimeter hidden incisions” shares he.