50 theme parks to dot Hyderabad landscape, cost pegged at Rs 123 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon develop 50 theme parks in the city at an estimated cost of `123 crore, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan while laying foundation stones for six of the 50 theme parks in Uppal on Wednesday. The development of the six theme parks in Kapra Circle, for which the Mayor, along with Uppal MLA Subhas Reddy, laid the foundation, will cost an estimated `16.30 crore.

“The inspiration for these theme park designs come from cities like Delhi and Bengaluru,” Mayor Rammohan said. The theme parks will have space for people to do yoga, as well as walking tracks and open-air gyms. The park will be maintained by the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of respective areas where it will be located.