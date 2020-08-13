Hyderabad police on alert after Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the malicious social media post that led to the mindless violence in Bengaluru, police personnel in Hyderabad have been directed to stay vigilant in preventing any untoward incidents in Hyderabad. Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday directed all police officials and inspectors to take stern action against miscreants circulating false information. He also requested people not to post or circulate any inappropriate content on social media that could adversely affect public order.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated that the police would closely watch and monitor social media content and update the situation to senior officers immediately. In case of any exigency, the response time of police should be less than 10 minutes to reach the spot, he added. All inspectors and senior officers have been instructed to register cases and initiate strict action against miscreants in such instances.

They should be available at police stations around-the-clock to attend to any emergencies. In Cyberabad, Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar also directed police personnel to increase vigil on tracking content on social media and prevent people posting false information