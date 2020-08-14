Hyderabad cyber crime police lodges cases over abusive comments on social media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some persons uploaded abusive comments on sensitive issues on their social media profiles, and based on complaints received, police registered cases on them on Thursday.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police registered an FIR on Kalu Singh of Gau Raksha Samithi for making abusive comments on MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan. Khan himself lodged a complaint with Dabeerpura police seeking action on P Naveen of Bengaluru, whose post had triggered violence in Bengaluru.