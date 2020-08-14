Hyderabad hospital bills COVID-19 patient Rs 96K for PPEs, complaint lodged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distressed by high PPE charges in his hospital bill under the category of “Infection Control Consumables”, a city activist lodged a complaint with the Director of Public Health against a private hospital in the city.

The 52-year-old patient was charged Rs 3,32,682 for 12 days of COVID treatment. However, one-third of the bill was for PPE kits which cost Rs 96,000. The patient had been admitted to the hospital on July 13 and was discharged by July 25.

As per the complainant, Vijay Gopal of Forum Against Corruption, 64 PPE kits were used during his stay, each costing Rs 1,500. “The PPE kits together have cost Rs 96,000. This is not under the price cap. In some other private hospitals, they are charging upto Rs 8,000 per kit,” said Vijay Gopal.

The complainant demands that hospitals must charge PPE kits and other consumables at MRP rates. “A PPE kit in bulk costs Rs 2,500 with over 75-100 units. However, excessively high prices are being charged. The government must ensure that such hospitals, charging exorbitantly, must pay a fine,” he added.