Ganeshas with seeds that can be planted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year, festivities celebrating Lord Ganesh come up with many initiatives and surprises given various organisations and committees take active part in the festival. That’s how BIG FM, a radio network in the country, begins this year’s Ganesh celebrations with the 13th edition of its initiative, Ramky Big Green Ganesha which focuses on the environment conservation and sustainability. Started in 2008, the campaign this year, will be spearheaded on the radio channel.

The initiative promotes the use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and the celebrations with minimum environmental damage urging people to adopt the usage of clay idols or seed Ganeshas. The listeners, who opt for environment friendly Ganeshas are called Green Heroes in Hyderabad. This year, the radio channel and Ramky team are distributing Clay Ganesha idols with a seed in each one of it. These are packed in a biodegradable coconut pit. People can perform immersion at their home, in a flower pot, after performing puja. Many celebs from Tollywood and TV industry such as Tanikella Bharani, Gopichand, Priyamani, Kartikeya, Sudheer Babu, Eesha Rebba, Bhanuchander among others are promoting/endorsing the cause.

Goutham Reddy, managing director and CEO of REEL, a provider of comprehensive environment management services, said, “This initiative that we have taken is to promote a cordial and constructive relationship with our environment. Through this we would like to spread the importance of environmental protection to promote sustainable development. Let this festival be a joyous moment to be a green festival for all of us.”