Denied mobile phone, Hyderabad boy kills self

A 14-year-old boy killed himself on Saturday after his parents snatched his smartphone owing to his habit of playing the game PUBG on it for long periods.

Still from popular game PUBG.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 14-year-old boy killed himself on Saturday after his parents snatched his smartphone owing to his habit of playing the game PUBG on it for long periods.  The boy hanged himself by the ceiling fan at his residence at Lothukunta of Trimulgherry police limits.

According to the police, the boy was addicted to playing games and watching videos on his smartphone. 
Angered by this, his parents warned him not to use his smartphone, and when he did not heed them, they snatched the phone from him. Irate over the incident, the boy took the extreme step. Police have registered a case and shifted his body to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

