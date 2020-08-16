STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad brims 18 cms over full tank level

Residents living in the downstream areas of Domalguda, Himayatnagar, Liberty and Ashok Nagar can be affected if the rain continues.

The Hussain Sagar Lake. (Photo| EPS)

Water level increases in the Hussain Sagar lake due to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS/ S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad touched its full tank level (FTL) on Sunday night after the city witnessed incessant rain for more than 48 hours. Hussain Sagar is currently at current 513.59 m, that is 18 cms over the FTL of 513.41m.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said, there is no danger, but residents living in the downstream areas of Domalguda, Himayatnagar, Liberty and Ashok Nagar can be affected if the rain continues

. "All the 18 vents are kept clear to make sure that there is interruption-free draining.  As the rainfall reduced since afternoon, the water level has slightly reduced too," said Nagaraju, Assistant Engineer, of GHMC who is continuously monitoring water levels at Hussain Sagar.            

"Residents living in the low lying areas are being alerted by the monsoon teams of Cental and East zones. And maybe, they will be required to shift to nearby rescue camps if only the level crosses 513.80 feet," said a GHMC official. 

If the spell of rain continues, which is very likely to for the next two days as per the forecast suggested by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), lives of people living in downstream areas are likely to be disrupted. 

Hussain Sagar lake
