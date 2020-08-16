Hyderabad: Felon in police custody tests COVID-19 positive, officers involved in isolation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, who was in the custody of Sanathnagar police in connection with an old theft case, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The accused was initially arrested by the Rachakonda police a month ago and was lodged at Cherlapally Central Prison.

During investigation, the police found that he was an abscondee in a theft case from a few months ago under the Sanathnagar police limits. The Sanathnagar police filed a custody petition in the court, and took him into custody a few days ago. He was brought to the police station from Cherlapally Central Prison for questioning.

He was moved back to the prison on Saturday. Before moving him, he was tested for Covid-19, which found him positive for the virus. The accused person was immediately shifted to a quarantine facility.

The police personnel who had shifted him to the police station and those who interrogated him were advised home isolation. However, they have not shown any symptoms yet.