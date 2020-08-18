STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 treatment: Major Hyderabad private hospitals make admission difficult, scare patients

A few hospitals stated outright that there were no beds available, despite medical bulletins stating otherwise.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Oishani Mojumder & Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of getting admitted to private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment is not only a convoluted one, but also very cumbersome. This is despite the State government’s medical bulletin listing out the number of beds available in each hospital. Some of the major superspeciality hospitals in the city — which are the most sought-after for Covid-19 treatment — have made the admission process so difficult that patients, who have mild symptoms, rather give up rather than go around seeking treatment.

TNIE attempted to reach out to nearly 10 super-speciality hospitals to enquire about bed-availability, only to find that admission was permitted with a number of caveats. A few hospitals stated outright that there were no beds available, despite medical bulletins stating otherwise. Others required patients to register their phone number with the hospital, so that they can be given admission once the beds are vacant.

For instance, a corporate hospital with branches in Secunderabad and Somajiguda denied admission citing lack of beds, despite the bulletin stating 20 and 60 beds were available respectively. Another private hospital in Ameerpet took down patients’ details and said they would call back once beds were available. Staffers in a corporate hospital in Jubliee Hills said that a patient seeking admission must have a prescription from a government or private practitioner, recommending admission.

Private hospitals scare patients seeking beds

Some of the hospitals also insisted on an oximeter pulse saturation reading before intimating patients about oxygen bed availability to the patients. Others among these also requested them to bring CRT scans to assess the extent of damage to the lungs. Speaking to Express, a well-placed source from a top corporate hospital in Banjara Hills said that although beds were available, the number of takers has come down.

“Beds are currently available at most of the branches of our hospitals. While there was a crunch in availability of beds in the last two months, we have seen a substantial decrease in demand for beds in the last few weeks.” Thus, any impression of lack of beds is most likely a contrived one, either to discourage patients, who would not be able to pay exorbitant bills, or to make them pay money in advance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID treatment private hospitals Hyderabad hospitals Telangana coronavirus COVID-19 COVID patients Hyderabad coronavirus
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp