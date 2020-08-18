Mangalagiri handloomers get a helping hand

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Strong desire to showcase the work of handloom weavers led Sai Kiran Kore and Sneha Reddy Konakati create Ekor Design Studio. While the pandemic has affected many businesses adversely, this duo launched their venture two months ago and found a lot of support.The journey began when Sai Kiran, who is a photographer and owns Ekor Photography, went to Mangalagiri in Guntur as part of a project.

“My friend, who was making a documentary on handloom weavers asked me to take a few snaps. As interacted with the weavers, I understood their daily struggles to weave a piece of cloth and to market it in a way which makes it attractive for the new-age buyers. Some weavers work in co-operative societies where they are shareholders. When these societies fail to provide work, weavers approach local master weavers, who are engaged in the production and trading of handloom. The co-operative society or the master weaver generally supplies yarn and dyes to the weavers. Access to market is in the hands of either the cooperative society or the master weaver. There is also a small third category of weavers, who do not own looms and work in sheds organised by the master weaver. I was moved by their dedication to their craft, and the immense struggles they face. I decided to give these weavers a platform to sell, and hence Ekor Design Studio was born.”

Sneha, who has recently completed her BTech, firmly believes that we must go back to our roots to serve the society. “Our customers trust us, and believe that we will give the weavers their fair share. Initially, we used to go to these villages and buy the material, but after regular purchases, the weavers decided to send it to us in Hyderabad. We get them stitched here, sell them through our studio, and send the proceedings to the weavers.

We have a physical studio coming up in Ameerpet, and we hope to start a full-fledged business after the pandemic is over. “To promote the beauty of local products, the studio started by selling Ikat products made by weavers at Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Telangana is one of the few places in the world where skilled workers still practise this dyeing technique. The design house also sells Kalamkari products. One can shop for sarees, lehengas, men’s shirts and other apparel from them. Kiran thanks minister for industries, KT Rama Rao, for the latter’s initiatives to revive handloom in the state. He also gives credit to his grandfather, who used to wear khadi always, for imbibing the love for handloom textiles in him.

