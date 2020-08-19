STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Watch out! Hyderabad roads riddled with 3,000 potholes 

687 potholes identified in Serilingampally zone alone; GHMC has filled up 50% of the potholes, others to be patched up in next few days

Published: 19th August 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A road near Kukatpally damaged in the recent rains | RVK RAO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over 3,000 potholes and craters were formed on roads owing to relentless rains in the Greater Hyderabad limits in the past four days.  This is causing inconvenience to motorists and citizens. 
From August 14 to 17, the GHMC identified about 3,067 potholes on city roads, including those under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), across all the six zones of the civic body. However, no major damage has been caused to the road stretches.

Most of the damage was identified in Serilingampally zone with 687 potholes, followed by LB Nagar (680), Khairatabad (538) and Secunderabad (492).Of the said potholes, about 50 per cent have been filled up by the civic body, make the roads motorable. The remaining work will be completed in the next 2-3 days. 

Monsoon Emergency Teams and the GHMC Engineering wing (Maintenance) are carrying out the pothole repair works. There is not much damage on the CRMP roads maintained by private agencies, said GHMC officials.

restoration of MJ Market underway
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up the restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market after water seepage was noticed two days into its grand reopening on August 14. The restoration of the meat market blocks is near completion. However, the roof restoration of the meat market will be on hold until there is a dry spell. As an immediate measure, the roof is being covered with tarpaulin and plastic sheets, to arrest further leakages/seepages. The same treatment of the roof was done to the Clock Tower and Two Minarets. The entire work is likely to be completed within 30-60 days subject to weather conditions, the GHMC executive engineer said

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad roads potholes Hyderabad traffic Hyderabad rains
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp