Watch out! Hyderabad roads riddled with 3,000 potholes 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 3,000 potholes and craters were formed on roads owing to relentless rains in the Greater Hyderabad limits in the past four days. This is causing inconvenience to motorists and citizens.

From August 14 to 17, the GHMC identified about 3,067 potholes on city roads, including those under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), across all the six zones of the civic body. However, no major damage has been caused to the road stretches.

Most of the damage was identified in Serilingampally zone with 687 potholes, followed by LB Nagar (680), Khairatabad (538) and Secunderabad (492).Of the said potholes, about 50 per cent have been filled up by the civic body, make the roads motorable. The remaining work will be completed in the next 2-3 days.

Monsoon Emergency Teams and the GHMC Engineering wing (Maintenance) are carrying out the pothole repair works. There is not much damage on the CRMP roads maintained by private agencies, said GHMC officials.

restoration of MJ Market underway

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up the restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market after water seepage was noticed two days into its grand reopening on August 14. The restoration of the meat market blocks is near completion. However, the roof restoration of the meat market will be on hold until there is a dry spell. As an immediate measure, the roof is being covered with tarpaulin and plastic sheets, to arrest further leakages/seepages. The same treatment of the roof was done to the Clock Tower and Two Minarets. The entire work is likely to be completed within 30-60 days subject to weather conditions, the GHMC executive engineer said