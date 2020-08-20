STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Woman sets daughter ablaze spat over inter-caste marriage, both die

The police said the mother and daughter suffered 80 per cent burns and died on Wednesday during treatment.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman set her daughter ablaze in Shadnagar for wanting to marry a man from another caste, but ended up suffering severe burns herself.    

The mother and daughter died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the Shadnagar police said. The deceased were identified as Sravanthi and her mother Chandrakala, both residents of Shadnagar.

Sravanthi was in love with a man from the same locality but things started to go downhill for her when her parents found out that he belonged to another caste. This led to several arguments between she and her parents.

But worse was yet to come. Recently, Chandrakala had an argument with Sravanthi and asked her to mend her ways. When the father reached home, he too vented his anger on the daughter. Nevertheless, Sravanthi stood her ground and demanded her parents’ consent for marriage.

Outraged by this, the father gave her a bottle of kerosene and asked her to either forget her boyfriend or kill herself. Chandrakala snatched the kerosene from her husband, poured it on Sravanthi and set her ablaze. But the mother, too, caught fire and suffered serious injuries.

A case of suspicious death has been registered.

