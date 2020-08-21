AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli gets tech for arrhythmias

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Thursday installed an advanced electrophysiology system with high density mapping in the hospital. The hospital, through a media release, said the new system equips the hospital with the capability to diagnose a wide range of arrhythmias, with real-time visualisation of electrical information.

The high density mapping, with a 3D navigation feature, helps doctors to localise the site of abnormal heartbeat and reduce the procedure time. Management of complex cardiac arrhythmias will become more cost-effective and safer for patients with precise localisation of the site of arrhythmia.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “AIG Hospitals believes in enhancing patient care through technology, and today, we are well-equipped to treat all complex cardiac cases.”