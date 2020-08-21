Mayor bats for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to citizens to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in an eco-friendly manner while distributing clay Ganesh idols to GHMC staff on Thursday.

The Mayor, with other officials, distributed the idols at the GHMC head office. He said in order to promote the concept of eco-friendly celebration, clay idols are being distributed to citizens. To further promote the concept, the corporation will distribute about 50,000 clay Ganesha idols to the people through corporators in all divisions of GHMC, in cooperation with Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). They are also distributing the idols to citizens at designated points through mobile vans.