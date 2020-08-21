Now, roof at Osmania General Hospital washroom chips off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital’s (OGH) cup of woes continues to overflow; this time it is the roof of its Cardiology Duty Medical Officer’s cabin that has chipped off. The incident took place on Thursday, forcing the authorities to vacate the room.

However, OGH Medical Superintendent Dr B Nagender said no one was hurt in the incident and that the roof would be repaired at the earliest. “The incident occurred in the washroom around 5 am. No one was injured and we have ordered for a thorough check of the building by all the medical officers to ensure that such problems do not recur,” he said.

What makes the incident shocking is that it took place in the relatively newer Quli Qutub Shah building where most of the OGH wards and offices have been shifted to after the hospital’s Heritage block was heavily inundated last month.

“The Quli Qutub Shah building is considered new though it is 20 years old and of poor quality. Every monsoon, the roof of any of the four floors chips off. Very recently, something similar happened in the biochemistry department,” a doctor from the hospital said.

The problem of seepage is also not new in this building -- a day after the wards and offices were shifted into the structure, the floor got flooded as rainwater entered a ward through the windows.

Fed up with the poor infrastructure, the hospital’s PG doctors had lead a unique protested in 2019 by discharging their duties in helmets. The protest came after a portion of the heritage building’s roof chipped and fell.