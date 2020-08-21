STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, roof at Osmania General Hospital washroom chips off

The incident occurred in the relatively newer Quli Qutub Shah block of the hospital.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bits of the roof which chipped off and fell in the washroom at Cardiology Duty Medical Officer’s cabin in Quli Qutub Shah block of OGH on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital’s (OGH) cup of woes continues to overflow; this time it is the roof of its Cardiology Duty Medical Officer’s cabin that has chipped off.  The incident took place on Thursday, forcing the authorities to vacate the room.

However, OGH Medical Superintendent Dr B Nagender said no one was hurt in the incident and that the roof would be repaired at the earliest. “The incident occurred in the washroom around 5 am. No one was injured and we have ordered for a thorough check of the building by all the medical officers to ensure that such problems do not recur,” he said.

What makes the incident shocking is that it took place in the relatively newer Quli Qutub Shah building where most of the OGH wards and offices have been shifted to after the hospital’s Heritage block was heavily inundated last month.

“The Quli Qutub Shah building is considered new though it is 20 years old and of poor quality. Every monsoon, the roof of any of the four floors chips off. Very recently, something similar happened in the biochemistry department,” a doctor from the hospital said.

The problem of seepage is also not new in this building -- a day after the wards and offices were shifted into the structure, the floor got flooded as rainwater entered a ward through the windows.
Fed up with the poor infrastructure, the hospital’s PG doctors had lead a unique protested in 2019 by discharging their duties in helmets. The protest came after a portion of the heritage building’s roof chipped and fell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp