Officials seek public opinion on cycling corridors for Hyderabad

The traffic police of all three commissionerates will be involved in helping HMDA and GHMC identify the safest routes across the city for citizens to cycle.

Cycling enthusiasts, who have taken up the activity during lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are seeking citizens’ views on the construction of special bicycle lanes in collaboration with GHMC, as Hyderabad is participating in the India Cycles4Change Challenge in its pursuit to become a cycling-friendly city.

The traffic police of all three commissionerates will be involved in helping HMDA and GHMC identify the safest routes across the city for citizens to cycle. Hyderabad is also home to one of the world’s largest cycling clubs — Hyderabad Cycling Club. Speaking to Express, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We have just started the survey to understand the response of Hyderabad’s citizens with regards to cycling corridors. The role of the traffic police will be to provide the best and safest routes for the construction of these corridors, and advise on the feasibility of the construction.”

The survey will be carried out via an online Google form with questions on whether the respondents approve of a cycling corridor, would they be interested in a renting option for electric cycles, and how much are citizens willing to pay for the same.

Cycling enthusiasts from the city have welcomed the decision, claiming that a lack of cycling tracks force them to either engage in the sport during the wee hours of the morning or only in restricted spaces.

Srivatsa Murali, a 16-year-old cyclist in the city, said, “I have to cycle either in the morning when the traffic is not too much, or in spaces such as the track around KBR park or the Hyderabad University Campus, for which prior permission and logistics are required. A designated cycling track would be a dream come true.”

Role of traffic cops
Role of traffic cops

