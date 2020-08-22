STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad student dies due to false COVID-19 positive test report

According to university students, Surya Pratap died due to medical negligence by Citizens Speciality Hospital. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Surya Pratap Bharati, a PhD student from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) lost his life due to a false COVID-19 positive test report at Nallagandla's Citizens Speciality Hospital. 

According to the sources in the university, Surya got a brain stroke and was partially paralysed on August 17 and was admitted at Citizens Speciality Hospital, as per the recommendation of University Health Centre.

There, he was tested for three times for COVID-19 twice via Rapid Antibody Test and only after the third test - RT-PCR, the COVID-19 positive report came out the next day.  

Since COVID patients are not treated at Citizens Speciality Hospital, Surya was shifted to Continental Hospital, Nanakramguda. However, there he had undergone RT-PCR test twice and the results came out negative.

According to university students, Surya Pratap died due to medical negligence by Citizens Speciality Hospital. 

"When Citizens Speciality Hospital failed to treat Surya, which required a neurological surgery, they proved him to be COVID-19 positive, even though it was clear that he did not have COVID-19," said a friend of and the varsity's former student Vishal Kumar. 

A case against Citizens Speciality Hospital is registered at Chandanagar police station. The Police is currently investigating on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID negligence Hyderabad covid death University of Hyderabad UOH COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Citizens Speciality Hospital
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp