University of Hyderabad student dies due to false COVID-19 positive test report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Surya Pratap Bharati, a PhD student from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) lost his life due to a false COVID-19 positive test report at Nallagandla's Citizens Speciality Hospital.

According to the sources in the university, Surya got a brain stroke and was partially paralysed on August 17 and was admitted at Citizens Speciality Hospital, as per the recommendation of University Health Centre.

There, he was tested for three times for COVID-19 twice via Rapid Antibody Test and only after the third test - RT-PCR, the COVID-19 positive report came out the next day.

Since COVID patients are not treated at Citizens Speciality Hospital, Surya was shifted to Continental Hospital, Nanakramguda. However, there he had undergone RT-PCR test twice and the results came out negative.

According to university students, Surya Pratap died due to medical negligence by Citizens Speciality Hospital.

"When Citizens Speciality Hospital failed to treat Surya, which required a neurological surgery, they proved him to be COVID-19 positive, even though it was clear that he did not have COVID-19," said a friend of and the varsity's former student Vishal Kumar.

A case against Citizens Speciality Hospital is registered at Chandanagar police station. The Police is currently investigating on the matter.