Govt to restore 10 stepwells in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will take up the restoration of 10 historically significant stepwells in and around Hyderabad, now that it has completed the restoration of the Moazzam Jahi Market.

There are around 140 stepwells in the State, including the 60 in Hyderabad. However, barring a few, such as Pushkarni at Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Ramanajpur, and the open well at Moula Ali, they are in a bad state. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department may take up the restoration of more stepwells, after the proposed ones are restored.

“Stepwells or Baolis are one of the most important landmarks of Telangana. They have been famous since Deccan/Kakatiya rule. Unfortunately, they have been neglected for a while now, and many of them have been encroached. It is but natural that we have taken up the restoration,” MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar told Express. He said the works have been finalised based on the recommendations of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The government has been working with the Hyderabad Design Forum (HDF) to identify such stepwells. It is important to note that the Hyderabad Design Forum, for over more than two years, has been surveying stepwells in the State, and has spotted more than 100.

As of now, the forum has submitted a list of 16 stepwells to the government, out of which the latter has to identify 10 for the first phase of works. For the work to commence, a formal agreement has to be laid out, and the forum will aid the government by providing information on the stepwell, including its history, water-holding capacity and so on.

The Qutb Shahis and the Kakatiyas introduced stepwells to provide respite for citizens travelling on sunny days. The temperature near the stepwells is reportedly much lower than the outside.

Over the years, the HDF has identified several such stepwells, like the Baoli at Bagh-e-dilkusha in Hussaini Alam with an architectural blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles. Near Asif Nagar, there is another called the Vaikunta Baavi. The stepwell, which is one among a group of eight, used to provide water to locals.