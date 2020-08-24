Sushant Singh Rajput death: Hyderabad VR developer’s statements might unlock mystery

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The statements of Hyderabad-based Virtual Reality (VR) developer Sidharth Pithani, who worked as a creative manager for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, might unlock the mystery that shrouds the death of the actor.

Sidharth Pithani also worked in Telugu films and had a role in a Telugu film Chiru Godavalu.

After working for Chiru Godavalu, Sidharth Pithani alias Budha Ramana came in contact with late Sushant and they had a close association. Since then, Sidharth used to work for Sushant as his creative manager for his films and look after Sushant’s business activities as well.

When Sushant died, Sidharth and others were at the actor’s residence and Sidharth was allegedly the first person to inform the police about the actor’s death.

According to sources, Sidharth is even now one of the witnesses in the actor’s death case.

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who are investigating the case in Mumbai, are understood to have contacted their counterparts in Hyderabad and inquired about the background of Sidharth and his financial status.

They seem to suspect that Sidharth maybe knowing a lot about the financial affairs of Sushant.

“The entire case of actor’s death is being investigated by a special team of the CBI in Mumbai. If they want information, we will provide it but we are not associated with the case in any way,” sources said.

Sidharth Pithani was grilled by Mumbai police earlier and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials too questioned him about some financial transactions which took lace between the two. Sources said that Sushant had set up two firms -- Vividrage RehealityX and Innsaei Venures, and Sidharth was working for Vividrage RehealityX as Virtual Reality content maker.

Was Sidharth financial advisor to Sushant?

While working as VR content maker for Sushant, Sidharth had also acted as advisor for the actor in the financial affairs between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Did head injury cause Sushant’s death?

Family members of Sushant strongly suspect that Sidharth had a role in the actor’s death. One of the family members of Sushant is a BJP leader and he suspects the role of Sidharth in Sushant’s death.

Videos in which Siddharth was seen with a bandage to his head, which went viral on social media, has also raised several doubts.