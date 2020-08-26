STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Hyderabad based start-up helps you build your dream house

The start-up has architects and civil engineers in their team who can help you design your layout and house.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Constructing a house is not a cakewalk. Besides arranging for the capital and other resources, liasoning with government agencies for permissions can be a herculean task. A start-up in Hyderabad promises to take care of all your construction needs and more, while ensuring transparency and cost-effectiveness. 

Hocomoco, founded in 2017, is into building construction needs, starting from legal permissions, architectural structural design, construction execution to interiors and monitoring services. One of their unique features of the start-up is that it provides e-monitoring, which allows the customer to track online the work progress and usage of stocks. It also offers a surveillance-secured project site to eliminate theft and damage, images and videos of work, and alerts to share work status throughout the project.

“If you have a plot, we have the solutions,” says Sripad Nandiraj, the founder. Besides these, the company offers home repair and renovation services. Sripad stumbled upon this business idea while helping his friend make arrangements for a marriage. They wanted to renovate the house before the wedding took place, but Sripad found that there was no company which would provide hassle-free services to carry out home renovation. 

The idea remained with him, and after he had completed his studies from the US and worked in the field of product development, he started his company. Sripad says: “It was difficult to find the first client. I started pitching my idea within my immediate network of people, and landed a project.

There was no looking back after that. The toughest part was to find resources to build my team.” The start-up has architects and civil engineers in their team who can help you design your layout and house. It offers assistance with construction of offices, co-working spaces, hospitals, restaurants etc. The company also has a legal team which can scrutinise your plot and ensure that it is litigation-free.

How does the  e-concept work?
The startup provides e-monitoring, which allows the customer to track online the work progress and usage of stocks. It also offers a surveillance-secured project site to eliminate theft and damage, images and videos of work, and alerts to share work status throughout the project.

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

