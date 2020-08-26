Warning signs not clear? Here's a list of red flags in relationships

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have you been in a relationship that seemed extremely worthwhile at first; then, when you got deeper into it, sirens started to go off in your head that sounded a lot like the word run! Let me guess: you stayed! After all, are you really going to listen to the imaginary voices in your head? Yes! You should. If your mind and heart are trying to tell you something, please listen.

Here are some signs of an unhealthy relationship that you should never overlook.

You feel controlled: If you feel you have to answer to someone constantly and all your decisions seem to be decided by your partner, then my dear friend, you are being controlled. We make excuses like, “but I love him” and “he has my best interest in mind.” You are forgetting the part where you are behaving like you don’t have a mind of your own! If you see this happening in a relationship, make sure he understands that you will not be controlled in any way.

No personal growth: If you feel that all your decisions are centered around your partner, all your likes have to be similar and all your friends are the same, then you are not growing as an individual. Of course, your partner should factor into your decisions, somewhere. I am not saying they are not a priority. However, keep in mind that they are one of your priorities. It is important to have your own interests and your own set of friends. There’s a reason people say “sharing a life together” and not “leading the same life.”

Need is not love: Needing someone to the point where you can’t live without them is the biggest red flag anyone can ever come across. You think this has to do with your partner, but this actually has to do with you. You shouldn’t need anyone but yourself. If your happiness is only brought upon by the way someone else treats you, then you need to get out of this relationship.You should learn from this that you probably shouldn’t date anyone for a while. Take some time, and find that happiness within, so that when you do enter a relationship next, you attract a partner, not an owner.

Abuse: Any sort of abuse is wrong! I REPEAT, ANY! Be it, emotional, physical or mental. If anyone is trying to bring you down or destroy you and you let him or her, they will. Many women in abusive relationships think, “he won’t do it again. He loves me.” WRONG! If a man loves you, he would never hurt you. Insecure people get their security from trying to convince a diamond that it is merely just a rock. By making you feel unworthy, it is easier to control your mind, so you do not see that they are actually not worthy of you and that you deserve better.

Most of us do not even realize we are in unhealthy relationships as we do not pay attention to the signs. It is better to be single and keep your eyes open for someone that deserves you than to be in a relationship with someone who does not. Your life and whom you spend your precious time with is important. If you are in a bond that is unhealthy, please know that it is never too late to get out, start over and, most importantly, believe in yourself. When in doubt, always remember – the thing about diamonds is that they never break!