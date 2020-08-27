Four COVID-19 positive prisoners flee after removing washroom grills in Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four undertrial prisoners, who were under treatment for COVID-19 at the Gandhi General Hospital here, escaped from their ward on Thursday.

Chilkalguda police officials rushed to the hospital after being informed that the prisoners had escaped. They made good their escape by removing the ventilator grills in the washroom.

According to police, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital a few days ago and it appears that after removing the grills, they climbed down from the second floor of the hospital holding on to a drainage pipe fixed to the wall.

The hospital staff noticed that the prisoners had escaped after they failed to appear while they were taking attendance.

They were in the Charlapalli prison after being remanded for their alleged involvement in cases of thefts and robbery. The police have formed special teams and are searching for them.