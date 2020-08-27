STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four COVID-19 positive prisoners flee after removing washroom grills in Hyderabad hospital

It appears that after removing the grills, they climbed down from the second floor of the hospital holding on to a drainage pipe fixed to the wall

Published: 27th August 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

An isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four undertrial prisoners, who were under treatment for COVID-19 at the Gandhi General Hospital here, escaped from their ward on Thursday.

Chilkalguda police officials rushed to the hospital after being informed that the prisoners had escaped. They made good their escape by removing the ventilator grills in the washroom.

According to police, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital a few days ago and it appears that after removing the grills, they climbed down from the second floor of the hospital holding on to a drainage pipe fixed to the wall.

The hospital staff noticed that the prisoners had escaped after they failed to appear while they were taking attendance.

They were in the Charlapalli prison after being remanded for their alleged involvement in cases of thefts and robbery. The police have formed special teams and are searching for them.

