COVID-19 impact: One of India's oldest 'Rambo circus' goes online amid pandemic

By Express News Service

Rambo Circus, one of the biggest and oldest circus in the country which has been badly impacted because of the Corona crisis with shows coming to a standstill, has come up with a unique innovation and for the first time going online with its digitally produced show, ‘Life is a circus’ – An ode to the greatest showmanship.

From daring trapeze acts to mesmerizing acrobatic stunts, the virtual show promises to be complete family entertainment.

The show, a virtual fundraiser, is aimed to raise awareness for the cause and benefit the Rambo Circus artistes and their families to come back strong and revive from the difficult situation.

The funds raised from this initiative will be donated directly to the crew for their welfare and wellbeing. Details on bookmyshow. com