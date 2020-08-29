STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Local app 'Chingari' sees the highest number of downloads in Hyderabad

The local app won the #AatmaNirbharApp Challenge organised by the central government and was adjudged the best app in the social media category.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Short video sharing platform, Chingari, has been in the news after Chinese app TiKTok was banned in India.

The local app won the #AatmaNirbharApp Challenge organised by the central government and was adjudged the best app in the social media category.

Incidentally, the app has seen the highest number of downloads — 5.1 million — from Hyderabad. It has been downloaded 26 million times in total, and there are almost three million active users daily, claims the company.

When asked about the reason behind the high number of users from the city, Sumit Ghosh, the co-founder of the app, says: “The option of creating content in 11 languages in our app has been a huge draw for vernacular users. I feel that the number of downloads soared when they found that they could express themselves in Telugu.” In this app, users get the option to select a song, lip-sync, dance, give voice-over to movie scenes, comic dialogues, and create videos to a clip of that song.

It has in-built filters also which create visual effects for videos. Talking about the most popular feature of the app, Sumit said: “Users love our Augmented Reality (AR) filters. Our camera, which was built inhouse, is our USP. It gives us an edge over our competitors who source their cameras from outside.” Another unique feature of the app is that users can watch news on the app.

Chingari was built in 2018, but TikTok was the go-to short video platform for millions till it was banned. Explaining why the app could not shoot into limelight earlier, the co-founder said: “We did not have the kind of funding that TiKToK had, and hence could not spend much on marketing. Recently, we received seed funding of $1.3 million from AngelList, LogX Ventures, iSeed, Village Global and others.

We have now re-designed and re-branded our app.” It was created by Sumit Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak as an app that would reach tier 1, 2, 3 cities in India — the real ‘Bharat’. “You hardly find people from small towns and villages on popular apps like Instagram. This was the time unlimited 4G data usage was increasing. We wanted our app to reach these consumers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chingari Hyderabad TikTok
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp