Activate the 5 elements in you, take a walk at Panchatatva Park in Hyderabad

The parks are being designed with an inner circle which  has a  walking track around it.

Published: 31st August 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

‘Panchatatva  Walk’ is a circular track made of eight components.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, Hyderabad will boast of 17 Panchatatva Parks which are  based  on the five elements (Panchabhutas) —Prithvi  (earth), Jal  (water), Vayu (air), Agni (fire) and Aakash (sky).  

While each of these five elements has its own properties, the  parks would also have acupressure walkways. Called the ‘Panchatatva  Walk’, it is a circular track made of eight  components — 20-mm stone,  10-mm stone, 6-mm chips, river stone, rough  sand, tree bark, black soil and water. The walkway will  have hard and painful surfaces to smooth and relaxing patches, which  not only improve blood circulation but also help cure many ailments.  

The 17 Panchatatva  Parks are coming up at JVR Park, Chacha Nehru  Park, KBR Park, Butterfly  Park, Dew Drop Colony, AHPB Colony, Dwaraka  Colony (Gajularamaram), Krishna Kanth Park,  Sainikpuri Park, Kakatiya  Nagar, NGO Park, Teegala Krishna Reddy  Colony, Chitra Layout, Alkapuri,  Indira Park, Imliban Park and Kishan  Bagh Park.The parks at Indira  Park, Krishna Kant Park and Kakatiyanagar Park  have been completed and  are ready to be inaugurated, while the others  would be ready soon.  

The  Additional Commissioner of GHMC’s Urban Biodiversity Wing, V Krishna,  explained to Express how the  Panchatatva Walk concept works. One would  go through three stages of walking barefoot. The first stage is to walk  on small-sized metal stones  followed by smoother river stones. The  next is on rough sand followed  by small chopped wooden pieces. The  third is on fine sand and ordinary  fine red soil followed by soft black cotton soil. Finally, one steps  into water.

The parks are being designed with an inner circle which  has a  walking track around it. The track is divided into eight equal  parts and is filled with the components mentioned above.

The Panchatatva Walk would benefit senior citizens, and people suffering from knee and joint pains. It can help control insomnia, improve eyesight and the nervous system, and boost immunity.

