STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CM may decide on Hyderabad Metro operations today

Though Unlock-4 gives nod for Metro restart, officials are waiting for KCR’s green signal

Published: 31st August 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take a decision on Monday, as to how and when Metro rail services should resume in the city.

Unlock-4 guidelines, released on August 29 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, state that Metro services can be resumed in a phased manner. The Metro authorities, however, are awaiting the green signal from the Chief Minister before resuming services.

While HMRL MD NVS Reddy said that he cannot respond with regards to whether Metro services would resume, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries said, “While the guidelines have been provided, the head of each State has to decide whether the services should resume. We will be meeting the Chief Minister on Monday to discuss how and when we can resume Metro services.”

The Home Ministry has asked MDs of all Metros in states to prepare SOPs on how they will start functioning from September 7 onwards. The PPP project has incurred a loss of close to Rs  300 crore in the past five months.  

Meanwhile, L&T HMR, the private partner of Hyderabad Metro, is waiting with bated breath to determine the future of their business in Hyderabad Metro.  The company, like many other private players in metro projects, has been out of business for over five months, incurring a loss of at least Rs  45 crore every month, and will continue to do so if the services do not resume.  

However, well-placed sources from L&T HMR said, “Even if the services resume, it will be months or years before the Metro could get back to pre-Covid business.” When asked if the government would be able to take up the entire responsibility of the Metro’s business, if L&T plans to back out like in Mumbai’s case, Ranjan said, “According to an existing clause in the MoU with L&T, we will be providing them all forms of subsidies and financial support to recover their earnings lost during the lockdown period.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp