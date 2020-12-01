Air traffic picks up at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With quarantine norms being relaxed by the Central and the State governments under Unlock 5.0, the number of passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport touched 37,000 mark for domestic operations post lockdown (in November 2020) on a single day.

From 3,000 daily domestic passengers in the first few weeks post recommencement of operations from May 25, now, the passenger footfall has increased to over 30,000 daily flyers, which is over 10 times from the re-start.

The Airport has resumed operations to 51 destinations out of pre-covid 55 destinations. With three new destinations - Kozhikode, Imphal, and Jagdalpur, RGIA is now connected to 54 destinations in the domestic sector.