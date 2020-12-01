STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Amazon sacked me after complaint on 'unfair' labour practices: Hyderabad anti-corruption activist

The activist, who runs a group called Forum Against Corruption, says that he was served a spot termination with a month's salary.

Published: 01st December 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vijay Gopal, an anti-corruption activist in the city, has alleged that the Amazon Development Centre sacked him for complaining to the Telangana Labour department for its "unfair" labour practices.

The activist, who runs a group called Forum Against Corruption, says he was served a spot termination with a month’s salary. On Monday, he tweeted, "I was employed with Amazon India as an Operations manager, however, I was sacked from this position on 27th November. This comes just a month after a complaint I had lodged in June 2019 with Telangana Labour commissioner against Amazon came up for hearing on October 22."

The complaint he filed was regarding the alleged 50 + hours of work per week policy of Amazon which is achieved by making people work for nine hours across five days a week. "What this means is that an employee gets paid less by six hours per week. Managerial staff do not clock hours and end up working for 12-15 hours a day which is unacceptable," added Vijay in a video. Express has reached out to the Amazon team on the said issue and a response is awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Gopal Forum Against Corruption Telangana Labour department Amazon
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp