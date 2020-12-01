Amazon sacked me after complaint on 'unfair' labour practices: Hyderabad anti-corruption activist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vijay Gopal, an anti-corruption activist in the city, has alleged that the Amazon Development Centre sacked him for complaining to the Telangana Labour department for its "unfair" labour practices.

The activist, who runs a group called Forum Against Corruption, says he was served a spot termination with a month’s salary. On Monday, he tweeted, "I was employed with Amazon India as an Operations manager, however, I was sacked from this position on 27th November. This comes just a month after a complaint I had lodged in June 2019 with Telangana Labour commissioner against Amazon came up for hearing on October 22."

The complaint he filed was regarding the alleged 50 + hours of work per week policy of Amazon which is achieved by making people work for nine hours across five days a week. "What this means is that an employee gets paid less by six hours per week. Managerial staff do not clock hours and end up working for 12-15 hours a day which is unacceptable," added Vijay in a video. Express has reached out to the Amazon team on the said issue and a response is awaited.