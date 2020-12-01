STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC polls: After heavy campaigning, around 74 lakh voters expected to vote in 150 wards

The use of ballot papers and the attendant advantages and disadvantages are known to old timers but the millennials are unaware of them.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officers collecting election material for GHMC polls at Amberpet on Monday

Polling officers collecting election material for GHMC polls at Amberpet on Monday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The D-day has arrived. After the high decibel campaigning by political parties for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, 74.67 lakh voters are getting ready to decide the fate of the contestants in 150 divisions on Tuesday when the State Election Commission (SEC) would conduct the elections.

After a very long time, the elections are going to be held using ballot boxes instead of EVMs. The use of ballot papers and the attendant advantages and disadvantages are known to old timers but the millennials are unaware of them.

The polling and counting of votes would be long, cumbersome and tedious, and the results are usually delayed inordinately unlike when EVMs are used with the results declared in just a matter of hours.

But the State Election Commission (SEC) decided to use ballot papers and boxes for this election in the wake of the complaints by the party which loses an election that the EVM machines had been tampered with by the party in power to suit its interests.

Also, there is the problem of technical glitches which too delay the declaration of the results. In view of Covid-19 pandemic too, the SEC decided to replace the EVMs with ballot papers so that the voters do not face the risk of contracting infection by pressing the buttons on the machines.

Barring the BJP, a majority of the political parties favoured conducting GHMC elections with ballot papers. As many as 20,024 ballot boxes are being used this time. The last time the ballot papers were used back in 2002 for the GHMC elections.

The EVMs replaced the ballot boxes in subsequent elections in 2009 and 2016. For Tuesday’s polls, as many as 1,122 candidates are in the fray, 81,88,686 ballot papers nave been printed for the purpose and 20,024 ballot boxes have been moved to 9,101 polling stations spread over 150 wards. The ballot papers would have NOTA option for those who decided that none of the contestants are worth electing.

The TRS is contesting in all the divisions, while the BJP is testing its luck in 149 divisions, followed by Congress (146), TDP (106) and AIMIM (51). Even as TRS is bent on continuing its vice-like grip on the GHMC, the BJP, which believes it is at an inflection point in emerging as a doughty contender, hopes to wrest it from the TRS hold and fly its saffron flag.

The Congress, which appeared to be a laggard in the campaign, has tried to make a connect with the voters, while the AIMIM is content with just 51 division though it had made a public announcement that the TRS is not its political ally and that it has no electoral understanding with the ruling party. For TDP, the objective of contesting in the elections is only to dispel the impression that it is a dead duck in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad municipal elections
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp