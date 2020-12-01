GHMC polls: COVID-19 testing camps set up at ballot collection centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department has set up 12 checkup camps at the Ballot collection areas in the city keeping in mind the GHMC elections to be held on December 1. "There are ballot paper collection points in every major circle where several people will move in and out of the area. To avoid spread of infection, we have set up RAT centres and a health camp," noted Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHO Rangareddy district.

In addition, COVID-19 patients will get the opportunity to vote via postal ballots for three days starting from December 1. Senior citizens and persons with disability as well have been given the facility