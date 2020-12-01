Politicians slammed for tarnishing Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur's name

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kin of the seventh Nizam, Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, slammed politicians for invoking the name of the Nizam’s family and tarnishing it for political gains.

"Whenever elections are held, my grandfather His Eminent Highness late Sir Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII is criticised and his immense services towards his subjects are blatantly disregarded. The politicians should attract voters by their welfare schemes and by working for the people rather than spewing unnecessary negative narratives on Nizam VII," Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, a grandson of the seventh Nizam said.

Khan said the seventh Nizam was appointed as the Raj Pramukh (governor) by the Central government after Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian union. "Why did the government of India in 1965 accept five tonnes of gold towards the National Defense Fund? In terms of today’s gold prices, this donation accounts for more than Rs 1,600 crore, making it the biggest donation in history," he said.