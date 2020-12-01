TRS file complaint with Cyberabad Police on morphed photos, videos of CM K Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Monday lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad police seeking action against those who morphed videos and photos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and circulated them on social media.

The complaint stated, "Since more than two weeks, some unknown offenders who are acting upon the instructions of opposition parties are bent on circulating morphed pictures and fake videos on social media. These are made with an intention to demean and defame the Chief Minister, for electoral gains in the GHMC polls."

TRS general secretaries Bharath Kumar Soma and M Sreenivas Reddy lodged the complaint and submitted the pictures and videos to Cyberabad police.

BJP turning social media into 'fake' media: T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has appealed to voters to be vigilant of false propaganda by the BJP just before the election, and criticised them for turning social media into 'fake' media.

Speaking at a press conference in Patancheru on Monday, he said that the party was trying to give out false information that some TRS leaders were going to join the BJP. He said BJP had made such attempts before the Dubbaka polls too.