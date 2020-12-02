Cut benefits to non-voters: Sajjanar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on Tuesday, made his displeasure clear over the low turnout in the GHMC elections. “It is high time governments think about extending special benefits to those who cast their vote in the election. The Election Commission of India, State Election Commission and state governments should think about this,” said the senior officer.

Sajjanar said crores were being spent on elections and therefore the matter required thought. “It’s close to eight decades since we became a democratic nation. It’s time now to differentiate between those who voted and those who did not,” said a visibly annoyed Sajjanar who said that only limted benefits must be given to those who did not vote.

“Especially in the case of students and youth, there should be a differentiation while applying for jobs, issuing certificates or availing any government benefits. A committee has to be formed to look into these aspects, to increase polling percentage,” Sajjanar said.

The Commissioner said many voters had left the city owing to the Covid pandemic and this might have led to a low turnout. In the morning, he cited the cold weather as one reason as well.

