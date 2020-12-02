GHMC elections: Good turnout in Sangareddy divisions

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: While the overall turnout in GHMC elections hovered around 45.7 per cent, three divisions in Sangareddy tread a better path. Election observers said that increase in polling percentage in Sangareddy district is due to the fact that migrant workers, who left for their home States during the lockdown, have come back to the Patancheru industrial area in the last two months.

In addition to software engineers who work in Bangalore or elsewhere, it was the working class who were eager to exercise their franchise. As a result, polling in Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram and Bharatinagar divisions rose.

In Bharatinagar division, 15,867 voters out of 31,829 exercised their right to vote till 5 pm on Tuesday. In Ramachandrapuram division, there were a total of 28,118 votes out of which 15,538 voters exercised their right to vote.

In Patancheru, 22,209 out of a total of 41,667 voters cast their votes till 5 pm, officials said. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party, which are in stiff competition in these three divisions, did everything they could to transport voters to polling stations.