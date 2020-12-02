STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body poll percentage revised to 46.55, counting on December 4

The poll to Old Malakpet ward was postponed due to a goof-up in printing one party's symbol for another party's contestant. A repoll has been ordered to be held on December 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Women lined up to cast their vote for the GHMC election at Panja Sheela High School in Moosapet on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 24 hours after voting took place for the GHMC elections, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has revised the poll percentage to 46.55 as against 45.70 announced late last night, an increase of more than one percent.

Of the total 74,12,601 voters in Greater Hyderabad limits, about 34,50,331 exercised their franchise. As many as 18,60,040 (men), 15,90,219 (women) and others (72) exercised their franchise in 149 of the 150 wards.

Ramchandrapuram ward topped in polling percentage with 67.71 percent followed by Patancheru (65.77 percent), while the lowest was recorded in Yousufguda ward where 32.99 percent of polling was recorded.

The poll to Old Malakpet ward was postponed due to a goof-up in printing one party's symbol for another party's contestant. A repoll has been ordered to be held on December 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The polling was through paper ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A total of 1,122 candidates were in the fray. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) contested all the 150 seats, followed by BJP (149), Congress (146), TDP (106), MIM (51), CPI (17) and CPI-M (12) divisions. The counting of votes will take place on December 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls Hyderabad GHMC elections
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp