Hyderabad civic body poll percentage revised to 46.55, counting on December 4

HYDERABAD: 24 hours after voting took place for the GHMC elections, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has revised the poll percentage to 46.55 as against 45.70 announced late last night, an increase of more than one percent.

Of the total 74,12,601 voters in Greater Hyderabad limits, about 34,50,331 exercised their franchise. As many as 18,60,040 (men), 15,90,219 (women) and others (72) exercised their franchise in 149 of the 150 wards.

Ramchandrapuram ward topped in polling percentage with 67.71 percent followed by Patancheru (65.77 percent), while the lowest was recorded in Yousufguda ward where 32.99 percent of polling was recorded.

The poll to Old Malakpet ward was postponed due to a goof-up in printing one party's symbol for another party's contestant. A repoll has been ordered to be held on December 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The polling was through paper ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A total of 1,122 candidates were in the fray. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) contested all the 150 seats, followed by BJP (149), Congress (146), TDP (106), MIM (51), CPI (17) and CPI-M (12) divisions. The counting of votes will take place on December 4.