GHMC polls: Kavitha’s vote illegal, claims Congress

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar exercised their franchise in the GHMC polls on Tuesday. Both the leaders transferred their votes from their villages in Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts respectively to the city, according to sources.

However, Congress spokesperson Indira Shoban Poshala lodged a complaint with the SEC, stating that Kavitha was enrolled as a voter both in Hyderabad and Pothangal (Nizamabad). “She cast her vote in the city without deleting her name from Pothangal,” the Congress leader alleged. The party demanded that the SEC remove Kavitha from the MLC post without further ado, as she indulged in “fraudulent activities”.

However, Bodhan RDO Rajeshwar told Express that Kavitha’s name was recently deleted from the voters list in Pothangal. He said that the MLC had made a request to transfer her name to the GHMC limits online. The concerned officials had accepted her request, he added. He further clarified that the National Voters Portal is updated once every 10 days. Kavitha cast her vote at BSGAV Public School in Banjara Hills.