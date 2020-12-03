PM Modi calls Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inquires about BJP’s prospects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to inquire about the party’s prospects in the GHMC elections. The Prime Minister also inquired about the attacks committed against BJP workers. The duo held a discussion for about 10 minutes.

The BJP central leadership has attached a lot of importance to the GHMC elections as it would pave a way for the party to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS party. As part of it, the party’s top leadership is keeping a tab on the elections.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay said, “The Prime Minister was saddened by learning that BJP workers were attacked by workers of TRS and AIMIM. He assured that the BJP national leadership would provide the required assistance, and told us to put up a fight in a democratic way.” He added that the Prime Minister had commended the efforts of BJP workers for the elections. Meanwhile, the Karimnagar MP visited the residences of BJP workers who were allegedly attacked by TRS and AIMIM party cadre.

‘Want re-polls in two wards’

Casting doubts over recording about 80 per cent polling in a few polling booths under the Ghansi Bazaar and Puranapul divisions, the BJP has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) for polls to be held again in these divisions.

In a letter, the BJP has levelled allegations of rigging in polling station nos. 1 to 19 of Ghansi Bazaar, and in station nos. 3, 4, 5, and all stations from 38 to 45 of Puranapul divisions.The saffron party has alleged that AIMIM rigged the polls by threatening the police and election staff at the aforementioned polling stations.