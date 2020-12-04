GHMC polls: Telangana High Court keeps SEC circular on vote counting on hold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Friday kept a circular issued by the State Election Commission for counting of votes of the GHMC polls in abeyance.

The circular stated that ballot papers with a distinguished mark instead of a 'swastik' mark should be considered as a valid vote.

It, however, directed the commission to go ahead with the counting of votes and permitted them to declare the result of those wards where subject ballot papers are less in number and cannot impact final results.

ALSO READ | GHMC polls: Counting of ballots begin; exit polls predict majority divisions to go in TRS' kitty

On the other hand, the court also made it clear to the SEC to not declare the result of any ward where ballot papers with distinguished marks are in majority and can affect the result.

The Court passed this order in the house motion petition moved by two BJP workers and posted the matter for Monday.