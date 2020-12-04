STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS all set to retain control of Hyderabad civic body, impressive show by BJP

The TRS was leading in at least 15 other wards, while the BJP was ahead in about 25 seats.

Published: 04th December 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS looked all set to retain control of the city civic body, winning 41 of the 150 seats so far, while BJP's high profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 22.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM continued its dominance in its traditional stronghold of the old city of Hyderabad, winning 34, as per the latest trends following counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, held on December 1.

The Congress was a distant fourth, winning just two seats.

The TRS was leading in at least 15 other wards, while the BJP was ahead in about 25 seats.

The BJP's performance, if the present trend holds, leading to the saffron party possibly netting a significant number of seats, will be seen as a massive improvement against its 2016 show of winning just four seats, in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) then.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

The BJP's impressive show is a huge morale booster for the saffron party as it comes soon after its victory in last month's bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes.

The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55.

Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise.

While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards.

The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls hyderabad TRS BJP MIM
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp