GHMC polls: 25 candidates with criminal history elected as corporators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 25 of the 49 nominees of three major political parties with criminal history have been elected as corporators in the just concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Ten candidates from BJP, eight from TRS, and seven candidates from AIMIM, who have criminal records, have been elected.

BJP, which fielded 17 candidates with criminal history, registered victory of 10 nominees. They are: K Narsimha Reddy (Mansoorabad), V Madhusudhan Reddy (Champapet), V Radha (R K Puram), N Pavan Kumar (Kothapet), G Shankar Yadav (Begum Bazar), Lal Singh (Goshamahal), T Srinivas Reddy (Mylardevpally), Devara Karunakar (Gudimalkapur), K Ravi Kumar (Ram Nagar), and V Shravan (Malkajgiri).

Out of TRS' 13 candidates with criminal records, eight candidates were elected. They are Baba Fasiuddin (Borabanda), Muthu Kumar (Patencheruvu), R Narendra Yadav (Serilingampally), Narne Srinivas Rao (Hydernagar), B Vijaya Shekar (Ranga Reddy Nagar), R Jitendernath (Macha Bollarum), Y Prem Kumar (East Anandbagh) and Sunitha Reddy (Mettuguda).



AIMIM had fielded seven candidates with criminal records and all have been elected. They are Syed Minhajuddin (Akbarbagh), Md. All Sharif (Lalitha Bagh), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta), Md. Mustafa Ali (Shalibanda), K. Mubasheeruddin (Kishan Bagh), Md Zakerbaquer (Dattatreyana Nagar), and M Swamy Yadav (Karwan).

Congress had fielded 12 candidates with criminal cases. But they failed to win any seat.